Eagles Clarify Reason For NJ Power Broker Norcross' Removal From Game

Video shows the Camden native and Democratic Party organizer being removed from the Sunday, Nov. 5 game against Dallas, after hanging American and Israeli flags outside of his suite.

After speculation swirled that his removal was over his support for Israel, the Eagles cleared the air in a statement originally published by BizJournals.com.

“Our stadium policies expressly prohibit signage containing any kind of non-game messaging to be hung for a stadium suite,” the team said in a statement. “Stadium staff repeatedly asked Mr. Norcross to remove the sign he hung outside of the suite. Instead of complying with the request, Mr. Norcross became physically and verbally abusive.”

Norcross — Executive Chairman of Conner Strong & Buckelew in Camden — was subsequently ejected from the stadium “only after his abuse toward numerous stadium staff members continued,” the Eagles’ statement reads.

Norcross was escorted from the suite level to the stadium’s ejection point, “just as anyone else would be after engaging in abusive behavior in violation of stadium policy."

In a statement obtained by NBC10, Norcross said he felt it was important to speak out for the people of Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, as for years he's watched the Eagles and NFL speak out similarly.

“It remains unclear why the Eagles/NFL believe that the US-Israeli flag should be deemed 'obscene or indecent' or otherwise inappropriate — which is what I was cited for — and should therefore be ripped down despite both issuing public statements strongly supporting Israel following the October 7th attacks,” the statement reads.

"But as I consider whether to file suit against the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL and the security company which yanked me out of the box and paraded me in front of thousands of fans, I urge other supporters of Israel to make their feelings known to the team and the NFL just as they have to universities like Penn and Harvard."

Norcross' brother, Congressman Donald Norcross, shared a photo on X on Monday, Nov. 6, captioned: Great victory for the Eagles and great to see support for the US-Israel relationship.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Camden and receive free news updates.