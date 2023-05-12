$20K In Tools Stolen From Collingswood Contractor

Bob Costello, 67, had collected the tools over a 46-year period, according to his daughter, Aubrié Costello of Mount Ephraim.

"Every single one of his tools was taken," she wrote on this GoFundMe page.

He's old school. A one-man show who draws his own plans by hand. Costello lives extremely minimally, those who know him say.

"He lives humbly and for those of you who know him, he'll be the first to tell you his business gives him purpose, and life, and is, as he says, the only thing he really has, owns, and is truly proud of," the daughter wrote.

"Now he doesn't even have a hammer to his name."

Insurance is expected to cover a minimal amount of the $20,000 loss.

The theft was reported in Collingswood, where police did not return calls for comment.

Among the items stolen were hand tools, hammers, cords, drills, compressors, nail guns, an industrial metal brake, work buckets, drop cloths, power tools, horses and paint brushes,

