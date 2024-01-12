Woman Convicted Of Killing Mother In Shared Mount Laurel Apartment: Prosecutor

Marisa Rivera was convicted of murder and two weapons offenses in the Sept. 6, 2019 killing of Denise DeNapoli, 56, in Mount Holly, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.

The ruling was handed down by Criminal Court Judge Terrence R. Cook, who conducted a bench trial at the defendant’s request. Sentencing was scheduled for March 8.

DeNapoli's body was found in their apartment the morning of Sept. 6, 2019, by Mount Laurel police officers performing a wellness check after she failed to show up to work.

The investigation revealed that Rivera had killed her mother earlier that day at approximately 3:30 a.m. and then fled the apartment, in the Ramblewood Village Apartments.

Rivera was found several hours later at a Route 73 hotel and taken into custody without incident by Mount Laurel police officers.

An autopsy performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined that DeNapoli’s death was due to multiple stab wounds. Testimony presented at trial late last year indicated the relationship between the defendant and the victim had been steadily deteriorating.

Rivera was prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Rachel Conte. The case was investigated by the Mount Laurel Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators were MLPD Detective Thomas Corsanico, BCPO Detective Sergeant Tim Horne and former BCPO Detective Sergeant Nicholas Villano.

