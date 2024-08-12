Willingboro Man Uploaded Child Porn Videos To Internet, Prosecutors Say

Aaron Minor, 24, was charged with second-degree distribution of child sexual abuse material, second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material with the intent to distribute, and third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced Minor's charges in a news release on Monday, Aug. 12.

The investigation began when state police received a tip about Minor from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Troopers forwarded the tip to the county prosecutor's office.

Minor was arrested on Friday, Aug. 9 when a search warrant was executed on his home. Several electronic devices were seized and they'll be examined by investigators.

Minor was released to await his first court appearance. Bradshaw also said the case will be presented to a grand jury for a possible indictment.

Homeland Security Investigations helped the county prosecutor's office and the Willingboro Township Police Department in the case.

