Wildfire Rages In Wharton State Forest In Tabernacle Township (Developing)

It had not been contained as of noon.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill in Tabernacle Township, the state agency said on Facebook.

A hunting club and one home were threatened by fire, the agency said.

The Batona Campground in Wharton State Forest has been evacuated, it said. Local forest roads were closed nearby.

Later Friday, Carranza Road was expected to be closed from the Carranza Memorial to Speedwell Road at Friendship Field, the agency said.

Also:

The Batona Trail was closed between Route 532 and Carranza Road.

The Tulpehocken is closed from Apple Pie Hill to Hawkins Bridge

The Forest Fire Service has responded to the wildfire with ground crews and an observation helicopter.

Crews are utilizing a backfire operation to burn fuel ahead of the main body of fire which will help aid containment efforts, the forest fire service said.

The next update for this incident is expected at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

