Wildfire Destroys 257 Acres In South Jersey, 65% Contained

A wildfire continued to burn in Burlington County overnight, authorities said.

River Road wildfire
River Road wildfire Photo Credit: Mount Holly Fire District No. 1
Jon Craig
The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was making progress on the fire, which covered 257 acres as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in Washington Township.

The fire was about 65% contained late Tuesday, fire officials said.

Overnight crews worked to monitor and improve containment lines in addition to extinguishing any hotspots near the fire perimeter.

There were 30 structures threatened, firefighters said.

Route 542 had reopened.

Old Church Road and River Road remained closed.

