Wildfire Destroys 257 Acres In South Jersey, 65% Contained

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service was making progress on the fire, which covered 257 acres as of 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 in Washington Township.

The fire was about 65% contained late Tuesday, fire officials said.

Overnight crews worked to monitor and improve containment lines in addition to extinguishing any hotspots near the fire perimeter.

There were 30 structures threatened, firefighters said.

Route 542 had reopened.

Old Church Road and River Road remained closed.

