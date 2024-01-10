Light Rain 48°

Widespread Power Outages, Downed Lines Affect 20K Customers In South Jersey

Police, firefighters and electric utility crews continued to grapple with flooding, area road closures and downed power lines after the storm.

Scattered power outages persisted across the Atlantic City Electric coverage area on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

 Photo Credit: Atlantic City Electric
Jon Craig
Scattered power outages totaling 18,000 customers persisted throughout Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, according to Atlantic City Electric on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

And nearly 1,400 homes and businesses remained without power early Wednesday in Burlington County, according to Jersey Central Power and Light.

The other largest outages included Camden (950 customers), Bridgeton and elsewhere in Cumberland County (nearly 4,900), Deptford and elsewhere in Gloucester County (2,500), Vineland (900) and Voorhees Township (680), Atlantic City Electric reported.

