Widespread Power Outages, Downed Lines Affect 20K Customers In South Jersey

Scattered power outages totaling 18,000 customers persisted throughout Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties, according to Atlantic City Electric on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

And nearly 1,400 homes and businesses remained without power early Wednesday in Burlington County, according to Jersey Central Power and Light.

The other largest outages included Camden (950 customers), Bridgeton and elsewhere in Cumberland County (nearly 4,900), Deptford and elsewhere in Gloucester County (2,500), Vineland (900) and Voorhees Township (680), Atlantic City Electric reported.

