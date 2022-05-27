Tornado Warning For Burlington, Camden, Ocean Counties

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for northwestern Burlington and central Camden counties until 4 p.m.

A similar warning was issued for Crestwood Village and Chatsworth in Ocean County until 4:30 p.m.

The storm system had weakened as it headed into New Jersey, the NWS said.

A severe wind and hail warning was issued for Trenton and Hamilton Square, NJ and Levittown, PA, until 4:30 p.m.

Severe thunderstorm warnings with high winds and hail were issued for Lakewood, Browns Mills and Pine Lake Park until 4:30 p.m. A tornado was possible, the NWS said.

