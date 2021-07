The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down over the weekend in South Jersey.

An EF-1 touched down in the northwestern portion of Burlington County around 10:36 p.m., making this the third confirmed tornado in the area this month.

Good afternoon. We have determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down last evening in northwestern Burlington County, NJ with the line of severe thunderstorms that moved through the area. For more info: https://t.co/guYxwfTHI6 🌪️#NJwx pic.twitter.com/ZubArkIc9h — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 18, 2021

The NWS shared a photo of the tornado's path. National Weather Service

Winds reached between 80 and 90 MPH, and the path length was 7.9 miles, the NWS said.

Rotation ahead of the tornado warned storm in Woodbridge, New Jersey. Got a burst of strong wind and whiteout conditions a few minutes after I took this. #NJwx @NWS_MountHolly @nynjpaweather @News12NJ @DaveCurren @JGodynick @MichelePowersWx pic.twitter.com/3OTV1qdd2J — Collin Gross (@CollinGrossWx) July 17, 2021

The tornado began 1.5 miles south of Columbus and ended in Jacobstown.

