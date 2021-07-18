Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Funnel Cloud Or Tornado? NWS Investigating Swirling Storm In South Jersey (VIDEO)

Cecilia Levine
Footage from Collin Gross in Woodbridge Saturday.
Footage from Collin Gross in Woodbridge Saturday. Photo Credit: Collin Gross Twitter

The National Weather Service was sending a team of experts to investigate whether or not a tornado touched down in South Jersey Saturday.

Meteorologists will look at damaged areas in Burlington County, particularly in Mansfield, with the results expected to be released on Sunday afternoon, NJ.com reports.

A "strong rotation" was picked up by the NWS' radars, but that could have been just a funnel cloud that never touched down, the outlet said citing NWS Mount Holly meteorologist Dean Iovino.

