Watermain Break Partially Closes Route 130 In Delran (Developing)

A water main break partially closed Route 130 in Burlington County, authorities said.

Delran Township police

 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Delran Township PD
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Emergency repairs were happening southbound south of Creek Road in Delran Township at about 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, according to the NJDOT.

Check back for updates.

