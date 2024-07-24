Vehicle Veers Off I-295 In Burlington County (Developing)

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 on I-295 southbound south of Excit 40 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
A vehicle veered off of Interstate 295 in Burlington County, authorities said.
The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 on I-295 southbound south of Excit 40 in Mount Laurel Township, according to the NJDOT.
Check back for updates.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Burlington and receive free news updates.
SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE