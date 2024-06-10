Update: NJ Man, 72, Admits Posing As Dead Guy To Collect Social Security, Medicaid For 14 Years

Dennis Gaudette of Franklinville was 57 years old when U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said he began the long-running con in March 2009.

It continued until he was caught last year, the U.S. attorney said.

Gaudette collected $43,464 in Social Security Retirement Income Benefits and $85,332.50 in Supplemental Security that he wasn't entitled to, Sellinger said.

During the same time period, the state of New Jersey paid $88,993 in Medicaid benefits for "medical care, testing, and medications that Gaudette received using the name of the deceased individual," the U.S. attorney said.

The Florida native took a deal from the government rather than risk the outcome of a trial, pleading guilty to Social Security fraud in federal court in Camden on Monday, June 10.

U.S. District Judge Christine P. O’Hearn scheduled sentencing for Oct. 15.

Sellinger credited special agents of the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General's New York Field Division and special agents of the Philadelphia Resident Office of the U.S. Department of State's Diplomatic Security Service with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel A. Friedman of his Criminal Division in Camden.

