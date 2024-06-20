Fair 78°

Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 130

A tractor trailer overturned on Route 130 (Burlington-Bordentown Road) Thursday, June 20 in Florence Township.

Overturned tractor trailer on Route 130.

 Photo Credit: NJDOT
Cecilia Levine
Emergency vehicles were at the scene in the southbound lanes and the roadway was closed as of 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

