Tractor Trailer Overturns On Route 130

A tractor trailer overturned on Route 130 (Burlington-Bordentown Road) Thursday, June 20 in Florence Township.
Emergency vehicles were at the scene in the southbound lanes and the roadway was closed as of 8 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
