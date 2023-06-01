Tommy's Tavern + Tap Opening New Restaurant In Mount Laurel

The restaurant chain is taking over the former TGI Friday's building in the Centerton Square shopping center in Mount Laurel.

The restaurant has not announced an official opening date yet, said Meredith Riculfy, the Township of Mount Laurel's manager/clerk.

Tim Selcov, CEO of Triple T Hospitality Group that operates Tommy's restaurants across the state, said, "Tommy's is the crowd pleaser. We do a lot; but we do a lot great. That's what really separates us."

The restaurant mixes a modern upscale vibe with sports bar features.

"We serve high quality, fresh food from our three separate kitchens within our one restaurant. We have a large menu that we execute at a high level," Selcov said.

The Centerton Square complex is located on Route 38 at the Route 295 exit. Anchor tenants in the center include Wegmans and Costco, with Top Golf located next to it.

Tommy's Tavern + Tap was started by the Bonfiglio family and continues to be a family-run business.

The chain has restaurants in Bridgewater, Clifton, Edison, Freehold, Princeton, Sea Bright and Morris Plains as well as Staten Island and Newark, Delaware.

"We have coal-fired ovens making our pizza at 800 degrees; we make our dough and sauce in-house while using the highest quality cheese with gourmet toppings," Selcov said. "We're not just doing pizza; we're doing pizza right."

For the adventurous type, try Tommy’s sushi creations and poke bowls, which feature sushi rice, seaweed salad and onions.

"We have sushi that we do completely in-house through an open kitchen on full display with fresh fish," Selcov said. "Plus, we have an extensive tavern menu, like 10-ounce ground burgers, sandwiches, salads and entrées."

To start, try the spinach and artichoke dip or jumbo salted pretzel.

The first Tommy's Tavern + Tap was opened in Sea Bright by its namesake, the late Tommy Bonfiglio, and his wife, Yvette.

The chain reportedly eventually hopes to open locations in Edgewater and Cherry Hill.

