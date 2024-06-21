Bicyclist, 14, Dies Days After Route 38 Southampton Crash, State Police Say

The teenager was hit on the westbound side of Route 38 at about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 as he tried to cross the highway near milepost 19.1 in Southampton, New Jersey State Police said.

Emergency workers brought the 14-year-old to an area hospital where he died on Sunday, June 16, according to Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron, a State Police spokesman.

The driver, 44, from the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, has not been charged, Lebron said.

Police did not identify the bicyclist.

