Teenager Charged With Stealing Mail In Marlton: Police

Zamir Nash-Barr of Mount Laurel was charged with theft, conspiracy to commit burglary and eluding in the incidents in Marlton, according to Evesham Township police.

A search of Nash-Barr's apartment in the 500 block of Fellowship Road (Neil Apartments) in Mount Laurel on Friday, Sept. 29 turned up evidence of the theft and forgery of a $6,000 check, Evesham police said.

Mail was stolen from a USPS drop box in Marlton, police said.

Nash-Barr, was taken into custody without incident, they said.

Nashir-Barr is a suspect in several other forgery/fraud cases and is expected to be charged with these offenses in the near future, police said on Wednesday, Oct. 3

He was being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a first appearance in Superior Court.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, or the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.

