Jersey Shore Woman Bought $840K Home With Fake Documents: Prosecutor

Sydne Phillips, of Allentown, was charged with two counts of theft by deception, impersonation and two counts of forgery, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

She provided fraudulent documents to obtain a mortgage and attempted to use a fraudulent $76,000 check to cover the closing costs of the real estate transaction, Bradshaw said.

She was taken into custody June 1 and held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing.

The investigation began in January after a representative of a Bordentown City (Burlington County) title company approached police with a fraudulent check in the amount of $76,652.79 that had been provided at closing by Phillips, Bradshaw said.

The investigation, which is continuing, revealed that the check was part of a scheme that allowed Phillips to secure a mortgage on an $840,000 house on Cannonball Court in Allentown, the prosecutor said.

She also is accused of forging multiple documents, using the identity of a relative, providing fraudulent tax income forms for that relative, and providing fraudulent bank account statements, the prosecutor said.

She was taken into custody at the residence she is accused of illegally obtaining, Bradshaw said.

The investigation was conducted by the Prosecutor’s Office and the Bordentown City Police Department, with assistance from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

