South Jersey Woman, 41, Dies Of Injuries From Route 38 Crash

Angela Johnson of Sicklerville was driving her Cadillac SUV eastbound on Route 38 near milepost 19 in Southampton at about 4 p.m. on March 12, according to New Jersey State Police.

Her SUV struck the side of an eastbound Toyota, State Police said. The SUV then veered into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a Freightliner truck before both the truck and SUV hit a Nissan, police said.

Johnson was brought to an area hospital where she died of her injuries three days later on Friday, March 15, police said. The driver of the Nissan was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

