South Jersey Police Catch Facebook Marketplace Robber, Authorities Say

Trayvon Turner, 20, of the Bronx, NY, is accused of meeting a seller and then forcefully stealing a laptop, Evesham police said. He's been charged with robbery and theft in the incident at a Walmart parking lot in Evesham Township.

Undercover Evesham detectives posed as buyers online and were able to arrest Turner when he tried to resell the stolen laptop, police said on Monday, March 11.

On Feb. 13, Evesham Police Department responded to the Walmart (150 W. Route 70) for the report of a robbery in the parking lot. The victim, a 42-year-old male, reported that he was selling a laptop through Facebook Marketplace, and set up a meeting with a prospective buyer in the Walmart parking lot. The victim met with buyer, who assaulted him and stole the laptop, by force, police said.

Turner was being held in Burlington County Jail.

The investigation also uncovered that Turner may have been involved in many similar robberies in New Jersey and New York, police said.

