South Jersey Fugitive Wanted In Stabbing Arrested On Drug Dealing, Weapons Charges: Police

He also was wanted in connection with a stabbing, Evesham police said.

On Sunday, Dec. 31, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an Evesham Police Officer stopped a vehicle on Route 73 in the area of Ardsley Drive for a hazardous moving violation.

The officer made contact with the driver, identified as Shane McCullough, and immediately suspected that McCullough was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

A driving under the influence investigation was initiated which resulted in the arrest of McCullough for DUI, they said.

During the arrest procedures, McCullough was found to have a stolen firearm (loaded with hollow point bullets), drugs and drug paraphernalia, they said.

McCullough was also found to have an active warrant for his arrest for his involvement in a stabbing which occurred in Lumberton, in November 2023.

McCullough was arrested without incident and was being held in Burlington County Jail pending his first appearance in Superior Court.

