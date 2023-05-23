Mostly Cloudy 64°

South Jersey Family Loses Everything In House Fire, Dogs Hospitalized

Two dogs were hospitalized after a house fire destroyed a Burlington County home, friends say.

The scene of the fire. (Insets: Ace, top, and Gracie)
Jon Craig
Luckily, Brittany and Jimmy Enright and their two young children were not at home when it caught fire in Marlton, but their dogs suffered from smoke inhalation. 

"Nothing in the house is salvageable," Annie Fox of Cherry Hill Township wrote on a GoFundMe page. "They lost absolutely everything!"

Veterinary bills for Ace and Gracie had already reached $15,000, she said.

"On a positive note we received updates from the hospital that the dogs are doing well," Fox wrote on Monday, May 22.

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

