South Jersey Air Force Vet Named NJ Adjutant General, 1st Black Woman Heading National Guard

Effective Monday, July 1, Colonel Yvonne L. Mays of Lumberton Township also would become the state's first black woman in the state's history to head up the New Jersey National Guard.

The opening as acting head of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs comes after the departure of Major General Lisa J. Hou, who has accepted a new assignment as the director of the Office of the Joint Surgeon General, National Guard Bureau.

The nomination is pending confirmation by the state Senate.

Currently, approximately 1,500 New Jersey Army National Guard soldiers are deployed to the Middle East. More than 200 soldiers, airmen and women are mobilized to support domestic missions ranging from cybersecurity to securing America’s Southwest border.

“This is a time of transformation for the New Jersey National Guard and the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and we are ready to meet the challenge,” said Colonel Mays in a press statement. “Together, we will continue the critical work of defending our state and nation and supporting Garden State heroes through robust state-delivered veterans benefits, programs, and services.”

Mays enlisted in the Air Force in 1983, beginning a long, decorated career in the armed forces. Prior to commissioning, while on active duty, Mays participated in numerous operations, including Operation Just Cause, and deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm.

After the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, she provided active duty support to Operations Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.

Colonel Mays most recently served as the Deputy Adjutant General of New Jersey, the Assistant Adjutant General, and Chief of Staff of the New Jersey Air National Guard.

As Deputy Adjutant General, she acted as the principal advisor to the Adjutant General and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs on all matters concerning military readiness, mobilizations, homeland security, defense support to civil authorities, human resources, logistics, training, and financial management.

As Assistant Adjutant General of the New Jersey Air National Guard, she commanded two flying wings performing fighter and air refueling missions, as well as oversaw the development and training of over 2,400 airmen and women.

