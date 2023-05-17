Secretary Who Spent 65 Years At South Jersey HS Dies 11 Days After Car Accident

Mary Jane Mullen passed away on Sunday, May 14.

She was hired as a secretary at Lenape High School in July 1961, a month after she graduated from the same high school, where she was president of the the Future Secretary’s Club.

The Philadelphia native had lived in Medford for many years, according to her obituary.

High School Principal Tony Cattani sent an email Sunday saying:

"The Lenape Family suffered a profound loss today with the death of Lenape secretary Mary Jane Mullen.

"Her passing is being felt deeply by the many members of the Lenape Family with whom she worked. Mary Jane was the embodiment of all that is good in our world. She felt a genuine love for all things Lenape, including students, staff, and alumni.

"She was always ready with a hug, a kiss, and some candy for anyone who needed it. For more than six decades, Mary Jane’s impact on our school and everyone in it has been immeasurable, and we join in mourning with untold numbers of those who are devastated by this loss."

School officials said they will memorialize her in a spacial way in the near future.

A GoFundMe page was launched to create a scholarship fund after the initial accident on May 3. It had raised nearly $50,000 as of Wednesday, May 17.

Calling hours are on Wednesday, May 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Road in Medford, according to her obituary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the church on Thursday May 18 at 11 a.m.

Burial will be private at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton.

