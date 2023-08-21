Search For Missing Person Ends Tragically Near NJ Mountain

The person, whose name is being withheld, was last seen on Friday, Aug. 18, according to Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough police.

Their personal car was found unoccupied in the parking lot of Baldpate Mountain. A search was launched immediately.

The victim's body was found and no foul play was suspected.

Assisting agencies included the Mercer County Prosecutors Office, Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, West Windsor Police Department, Lawrence Township Police Department, Hamilton Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit, New Jersey State Park Police, and Mercer County Park Rangers.

Personnel from Hopewell Valley Emergency Services, Union Fire, Pennington Fire, Princeton Fire, West Amwell Fire, and Signal 22 also assisted.

