SEEN HER? South Jersey Police Search For Missing Teenage Girl, Authorities Say

Jon Craig
Colleen McWilliams posted this photo of her missing 17-year-old daughter, Gabby, on her Facebook page.. Lumberton police said she's been missing since May 18 Photo Credit: Facebook/ Colleen Gillen McWilliams

A search continues for a 17-year-old South Jersey girl missing for a month, authorities said. 

Gabriella McWilliams left her group home on May 18, Lumberton Township police said.

There have been several unconfirmed sightings of her in other parts of Burlington County including Pemberton and Shamong townships, police said.

Gabby is 5-foot-5 and about 125 pounds with brown hair. 

She goes to  Hampton Academy in Mount Holly, which  educates students with social, emotional, academic or behavioral challenges, according to her mother and police.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is urged to call Lumberton police at 609-267-8300.

