'Rest Easy, My Friend': Motorcyclist Mourned After Deadly Crash In Washington Township

Mark Rodier, 56, died in the crash on County Route 542 in Washington Township on Saturday, Aug. 3, a state police spokesperson said. Troopers responded to the wreck near milepost 14.4 at around 7:10 p.m.

Investigators said Rodier was driving east on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle when it went off the road and overturned. He was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Friends of Rodier mourned his death on his Facebook page.

"After 20+ years of friendship, I am reminded of the joy and laughter you brought into everyone’s life," one person posted. "Your memories will forever remain etched in everyone’s hearts. Rest easy, my friend."

"RIP buddy my heart hurts so bad 💔," another person said. "Thank you for always being YOU. That was [always] such a beautiful thing❤️🙏🏼."

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.

