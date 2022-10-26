Woman Carjacked While Waiting For Air Pump At South Jersey Wawa

A woman was carjacked while she waited at the air pump at a Wawa in South Jersey, authorities said.

On Saturday, Oct. at about 2:30 p.m., Medford Township Police Department responded to a report of a stolen motor vehicle at the Wawa at 257 Route 70.

Three suspects, dressed in dark clothing, approached the victim while she was waiting in the rear of the building. One of the three male suspects, described to be approximately 140 pounds in his late teens to early twenties, pulled the victim from her vehicle. She was not hurt, police said.

He was later observed operating her 2015 Black Nissan Rogue towards Eayrestown Road.

Security video showed the three suspects exit the parking lot with no additional victims reported, police said.

