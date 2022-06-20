Wildfire Burns 2,100 Acres Of Wharton State Forest

A wildfire consumed more than 2,100 acres of Wharton State Forest in South Jersey from Sunday, June 19 into Monday.

Fueled by dry and breezy conditions, approximately 20 percent of the blaze had been contained as of midnight. The fire consumed parts of the park spanning Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships.

Road closures:

⚠️ Route 206 – from Chew Road to Stokes Road (beginning 12 a.m.)

⚠️ Route 542 – from Green Bank Road to Columbia Road

Park closures:

Batsto Village and all associated hiking and mountain bike trails were closed to visitors.

The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village.

Pinelands Adventures has suspended kayak and canoe trips.

The Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated.

Six structures were threatened in the Paradise Lakes Campground with structure protection in place at Batsto Village and Paradise Lake Campground, provided by local volunteer fire departments from Atlantic, Burlington and Ocean counties, we thank them for their assistance. There are no reported injuries.

Please remember, “No Drones in Fire Zones - If YOU fly, WE can't!”

This will be the last update of the evening. The next update is expected tomorrow morning around 10:30 a.m.

