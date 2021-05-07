Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
US Marshals Nab South Jersey Fugitive Wanted In Fatal Shooting

Jon Craig
Nicholas Wahl
Nicholas Wahl Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 20-year-old fugitive from South Jersey wanted in connection with a fatal shooting has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in South Carolina, authorities said.

Nicholas Wahl of Burlington City is accused of fatally shooting Dysheem Bruton, 27, and accidentally shooting a 10-year-old boy last Friday, April 30, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Burlington Police Chief John Fine.

Bruton, a city resident walking down Saint Mary Street, was pronounced dead after being taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital. The motive for the slaying continues to be

Wahl, who lives on the block where the shooting occurred, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and several weapons charges, Coffina and Fine said on Friday.

Wahl was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday inside an apartment owned by a relative in Greensville, South Carolina, by the United State Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, the prosecutor said.

He was being held at the Greenville County Detention Center. Coffina's office is seeking to extradite the suspect to New Jersey.

Wahl was immediately identified as a suspect, and charges were filed within 24 hours, as he was fleeing to South Carolina, according to Coffina.

“It was quickly determined that this defendant was responsible for this killing, and he was soon apprehended several states away,” Coffina said. “It was the solid work of the investigators up here, and the tenacity of the fugitive squad down south, that led to this speedy resolution."

Assistant Prosecutor Bob Van Gilst is handling the case.

Coffina added, "We are pleased to be able to take this important first step for justice for Mr. Bruton’s loved ones, and also grateful that an innocent child did not become a second fatality.”

