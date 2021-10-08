'Unusual Incident:' NJ DOT Mower Stuck In I-295 South Jersey Creek, Driver Rescued

We've all heard the saying, "Up a creek without a paddle."

Well, first responders in South Jersey were called to such an "unusual incident," Friday afternoon.

Off of Interstate 295, near mile-marker 53.2 in Mansfield, a NJ Department of Transportation mower got "stuck in a creek," according to initial reports about noon and was "knee deep in the mud."

Local firefighters, EMS crews and a Burlington County tech rescue team were called for assistance, early reports said, along the right shoulder of I-295.

By 1 p.m., reports said, the crash victim was "free from the mud, working his way to shore. . . . and is being evaluated by EMS."

More details were not immediately available.

Also responding were seven rescue units, advanced life support, multiple chiefs, coordinators, & Office of Emergency Management personnel, reports said.

