Uber Driver Wanted For Locking Woman In Car Until She Gave Her Number: Police

Authorities in southeastern Pennsylvania are looking for an Uber driver who is accused of locking a woman in his car and forcing himself on her until she agreed to give him her phone number.

On Dec. 13, an arrest warrant was issued for Maher Abdelga-Elmeleh, 42, on charges of indecent assault, harassment, and false imprisonment, Marple Township police said.

Investigators allege Abdelga-Elmeleh picked up the woman in October and drove her to her destination in Broomall.

When the passenger arrived in Broomall, she was unable to get out of the car because the door was locked, police said.

Abdelga-Elmeleh told the woman he would not unlock the door until she gave him her phone number, authorities said.

When the passenger tried to get out of the car, Abdelga-Elmeleh placed his hand on her thigh, then around her neck, and pushed her against the window, kissing and biting her lips, according to police.

The woman's boyfriend quickly approached the car, saw what was going on, and attempted to get in, but the doors remained locked, police said.

The driver then fled, leaving the woman inside the car until she was able to flee a short distance away, according to investigators.

The victim and her boyfriend separately confirmed Abdelga-Elmeleh was the driver.

