A tree worker was electrocuted and reportedly unconscious in the bucket of a boom truck after striking a power line, authorities said.

A tower truck was called to rescue the unidentified man about 4 p.m. at 12 Oak Ave. in Browns Mills, according to initial reports.

Medevac was called to transport the victim to an area hospital.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

