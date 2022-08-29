'Suspicious Death' Probed In Burlington County

Authorities have launched what they say is a "suspicious death" investigation after a woman's body was found in a Burlington County home, they said.

The unidentified woman's body was found sometime in the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 29 in a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township, a spokesperson for the prosecutor's office said.

No arrests have been made, however, the general public was not believed to be at risk.

No further information was being released.

