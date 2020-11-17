State Police: South Jersey Woman Illegally Gave Sick Puppy Prescription Drugs

A 46-year-old woman from Burlington County has been arrested for giving medicine to a sick puppy while falsely claiming to be a member of an animal rescue group, authorities said.

Dawn Abrams, 46, of Shamong was charged with impersonation, unlicensed practice of medicine and unlawful distribution of prescription drugs, according to New Jersey State Police Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan and Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

On Oct. 26, troopers from the state police's Red Lion Station were contacted about a Westie/Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy mix that was purchased from Abrams and later became ill after the sale, Coffina and Col. Callahan said.

The puppy, which was two months old at the time of sale, has fully recovered, they said.

Detectives determined that Abrams sold the puppy outside of a pet store in Lumberton Township while pretending to be an active member of a rescue group that fostered animals, the prosecutor and colonel said.

When Abrams was contacted by the customer, who informed her that the puppy was sick, she claimed to have consulted a veterinarian and obtained a prescription to treat the puppy, Callahan and Coffina said.

She then provided the customer with medication that contained no veterinary information or dosage instructions, they said.

Further investigation revealed that the animal rescue group had disassociated itself with Abrams more than a year prior to the sale of the puppy, but she continued to represent herself as a member of the organization, they said.

Abrams was taken into custody on Friday by state police detectives from the Red Lion Barracks. She was released after a hearing in Superior Court in Mount Holly.

New Jersey State Police were assisted by the Burlington County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has experienced an unsatisfactory transaction with Abrams concerning the sale or placement of an animal is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station Detective Bureau at 609-859-2282.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.