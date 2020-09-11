Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
State Police Seek Burlington County ShopRite Shoplifter

Cecilia Levine
Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for shoplifting from the ShopRite in Burlington County.
Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man wanted for shoplifting at the ShopRite in Burlington County.

The man took several items from the grocer on State Highway 38 in Hainesport Township on Aug. 8 around 12:50 p.m., State Police said.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a bald head, short beard, and gapped front teeth. He was last seen wearing a white tee-shirt, blue jeans, and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NJSP Bordentown Station Criminal Investigation Office at 609-298-1171. Anonymous tips are welcome.

