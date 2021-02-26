South Jersey Woman Arrested After Fatal Heroin Overdose

A 53-year-old woman from Burlington County faces multiple drug charges in connection with the fatal overdose of a Lumberton man, authorities said.

Linda Naulty, 53, of the first block of Cedar Street in Mount Holly, has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, failure to surrender narcotics and several other drug-related charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nicholas Peditto.

An unidentified man's fatal overdose could lead to upgraded charges against Naulty, they said.

Naulty was taken to Mays Landing and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

An investigation began on Feb. 8 after Lumberton police officers and emergency medical technicians were called to the 500 block of Main Street for a report of an unconscious man who had fatally overdosed on opioids, Coffina said.

Within a few hours, Naulty was identified as the source of the drugs and taken into custody, Coffina said. In her possession were multiple doses of heroin and nearly $1,400 in cash, the prosecutor said.

If the evidence in the case confirms that Naulty sold the drugs that killed the man, charges against her could be upgraded to include strict liability for drug-induced death, according to Coffina.

The lead investigator is Lumberton Police Detective Aaron Roselli.

Since 2017, there have been 25 defendants charged in Burlington County with strict liability for drug-induced death.

