Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Nearby Towns

  • Ocean
    serves Barnegat, Berkeley, Brick, Jackson, Lacey, Lakewood, Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Stafford & Toms River
  • Camden
    serves Camden, Cherry Hill, Gloucester Township, Pennsauken, Voorhees & Winslow Township
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Mercer
    serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Atlantic
    serves Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Elwood, Linwood, Longport, Mays Landing, Northfield, Pleasantville, Port Republic & Ventnor City
Breaking News: Pennsylvania TikToker Stabs Disabled Sister To Death Day After Going Viral, DA Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Woman Arrested After Fatal Heroin Overdose

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Linda Naulty
Linda Naulty Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 53-year-old woman from Burlington County faces multiple drug charges in connection with the fatal overdose of a Lumberton man, authorities said. 

Linda Naulty, 53, of the first block of Cedar Street in Mount Holly, has been arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, failure to surrender narcotics and several other drug-related charges, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nicholas Peditto.

An unidentified man's fatal overdose could lead to upgraded charges against Naulty, they said.

Naulty was taken to Mays Landing and was being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

An investigation began on Feb. 8 after Lumberton police officers and emergency medical technicians were called to the 500 block of Main Street for a report of an unconscious man who had fatally overdosed on opioids, Coffina said. 

Within a few hours, Naulty was identified as the source of the drugs and taken into custody, Coffina said. In her possession were multiple doses of heroin and nearly $1,400 in cash, the prosecutor said.

If the evidence in the case confirms that Naulty sold the drugs that killed the man, charges against her could be upgraded to include strict liability for drug-induced death, according to Coffina.

The lead investigator is Lumberton Police Detective Aaron Roselli.

Since 2017, there have been 25 defendants charged in Burlington County with strict liability for drug-induced death. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Burlington Daily Voice!

Serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.