South Jersey Shoplifting Suspect Busted With Fully Loaded Shotgun: Police

Nicole Acosta
Mark C. Payne
Mark C. Payne Photo Credit: Westampton Police Department

An alleged shoplifter was arrested over the weekend after police found him with multiple weapons, including a fully loaded shotgun in South Jersey, authorities said.

Westampton Township police officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Burlington Mount Holly Road around 5 p.m. Sunday, police said.

Employees told responding officers that the suspect, Mark C. Payne, pointed a knife at a loss prevention officer and then fled the store, according to police.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and took Payne into custody without further incident, police said.

On him, they discovered a fully loaded Ithaca 12 gauge sawed-off shotgun, 29 shotgun rounds, 23 .22 caliber hollow nose bullets, five-pocket knives, two smoking pipes containing suspected methamphetamine, two glassine bags containing suspected methamphetamine, three hypodermic syringes, a bulletproof vest, and burglar tools.

Payne was sent to the Burlington County Jail pending a court appearance.

