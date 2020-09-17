Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
South Jersey Police Investigate Fatal Pedestrian Hit-Run Crash

Jon Craig
Indel Avenue in Westampton
Indel Avenue in Westampton Photo Credit: Google Maps

Authorities were investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a Burlington County pedestrian was killed early Thursday.

A man in his 30s was struck on Indel Avenue in Westampton about 6:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

The pedestrian, who was reportedly thrown 100 feet from the impact, was pronounced dead at the crash scene, according to an unconfirmed report. 

The vehicle fled the scene.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

