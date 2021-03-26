Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Instagram Celeb Held In NJ Jail For Kidnapping, Terrorizing Online Foe
DV Pilot Police & Fire

South Jersey Man Videotaped Sexual Assaults On Underage Girls, Prosecutor Says

Jon Craig
Cody Rodriguez
Cody Rodriguez Photo Credit: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office

A 27-year-old man from Burlington County has been arrested for making videos of himself sexually assaulting underage girls, authorities said.

Cody Rodriguez of Clubhouse Road in Browns Mills was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King.

Rodriguez is accused of taking pictures and making videos of himself sexually assaulting an underage girl last year on multiple occasions, Coffina and King said.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Thursday and was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly pending a detention hearing in Superior Court. 

An investigation began when one of the victim’s parents contacted police after being made aware that Rodriguez possessed the child sexual abuse material he produced featuring the victim. The investigation found that Rodriguez was acquainted with the victim and her family, Coffina and King said.

The assaults occurred over a period of several months, they said.

No further information will be released in an effort to protect the identity of the victim, they said. Authorities did not specify how many confirmed victims there are, or their ages. 

Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Eife, supervisor of the BCPO Special Victims Unit is handling the case.

The investigation was conducted by the Pemberton Township Police Department and the BCPO Special Victims Unit. The lead investigators are PTPD Detective Stephen Price and BCPO Detective Jenn Marchese.

Anyone with knowledge of potentially criminal activity involving this defendant is urged to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113, the Pemberton Township Police Department’s confidential tip line at 609-894-3352, or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

