South Jersey Man Gets 8 Years In State Prison For Dumping Overdose Victim's Body

A 55-year-old man from Camden County has been sentenced to eight years in state prison for dumping a fatal overdose victim's body on a Burlington County roadside, authorities said.

Daniel Waterfield of Lawnside was found guilty of desecrating human remains, during a March jury trial. He was sentenced on Monday.

On Halloween night in 2018, Waterfield left the lifeless body of a Gloucester woman on the berm of Purgatory Road near its intersection with Route 70 in Southampton Township, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Kerri Ann Stetser, 36, of Paulsboro, who had fatally overdosed hours earlier inside Waterfield’s pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene, Coffina said. She was not carrying identification and was later identified by her fingerprints, the prosecutor said.

Charges remain against a co-conspirator who Waterfield contacted for help disposing Stetser’s body. Amanda Seth, 36, of Camden, remains a fugitive, according to Coffina.

Members of Kerri Stetser’s family spoke in court on Monday to assure that Superior Court Judge Gerard H. Breland knew how much she was loved, and that she would never treat anyone the way she was treated by Waterfield, according to Coffina.

“This case is tragic for so many reasons, and the inhumane actions of this defendant made it even more heartbreaking for Kerri’s family,” Coffina said. “Instead of reporting Kerri’s death, he pulled her from his truck and discarded her on the side of the road. Nobody deserves such heartless treatment, and maybe he will come to that realization during his time in prison.”

The case was investigated by New Jersey State Police detectives from the Troop "C" Criminal Investigation Office, Crime Scene Investigation Unit, and Homicide South Unit.

Waterfield's eight-year prison sentence was handed down by Judge Breland.

Waterfield has been held in the Burlington County Jail since his March conviction.

