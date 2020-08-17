South Jersey Man, 56, Pleads Guilty To Distributing Child Pornography

A 56-year-old man from Burlington County had admitted to possessing more than 1,000 images of child pornography and making the illegal images available for others to download, authorities said.

Guy Valachovic of Pemberton pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said.

Valachovic faces up to eight years in state prison when he is sentenced by Superior Court Judge Terrence R. Cook on Feb. 13, 2021, according to Coffina.

Valachovic was charged in August 2019 and taken into custody after investigators seized multiple electronic devices from his home, Coffina said.

An investigation by the BCPO High-Techs Crime Unit was initiated by information from the Cherry Hill office of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

The lead investigator was BCPO Detective Jennifer Appelmann. Also assisting was the Cinnaminson Pemberton township police departments, the prosecutor said.

Valachovic is being prosecuted by Assistant Prosecutor Joseph Remy.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.