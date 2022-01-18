Contact Us
Breaking News: Two New Storms Take Aim On Region
South Jersey Man, 32, Fatally Shot At Apartment Complex

Jon Craig
Maple Shade police
Maple Shade police Photo Credit: Maple Shade PD

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot near a Burlington County apartment complex, authorities said.

An investigation began after Maple Shade police were called to Fox Meadows apartments just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired. The victim, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., was found on Gardenia Drive with gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.

The preliminary investigation determined Sanders was killed by the occupants of a vehicle that sped off after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maple Shade Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are MSPD Det. Brian Martino and BCPO Det. Kevin Sobotka.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

