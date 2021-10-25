South Jersey Man, 18, Arrested In Teenagers' Fatal Double Shooting

A teenager from South Jersey has been arrested in connection with a double shooting that left a 17-year-old victim dead and another wounded in Burlington County, authorities said.

Kai Johnson, of Kinsley Road in Pemberton, was charged with first-degree murder and several weapons charges in connection with the shooting.

A 17-year-old male was killed and a and female was wounded. Their names were not released.

Johnson also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Pemberton Township Police Chief David King

Johnson turned himself in at Pemberton Township Police Department late Friday and was being held at the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly.

He had a first appearance Saturday in Superior Court, and is awaiting a hearing on the Prosecutor’s Office’s motion to detain him.

An investigation began about 11:35 p.m. Oct. 18, after Pemberton police officers responded to to a shooting.

Officers found Malachi Treherne, 17, of Pemberton, lying in the doorway of the residence he was visiting on Snow Avenue in Browns Mills, Coffina and King said.

Treherne was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old female had been shot in the chest. She was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, and has since been released, Coffina and King said.

The investigation found that Johnson and Treherne were having an argument inside the house when Johnson pulled out a gun and shot both victims, Coffina and King said.

An autopsy determined that Malachi Treherne died as a result of two gunshot wounds to his head, they said.

Other people present in the home at the time of the shooting, including a two-year-old boy, were not injured in the incident, they said.

The investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Pemberton Township Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office.

The lead investigators are Prosecutor’s Office Detective Erica Ridge and Pemberton Township Detective Anthony Luster.

