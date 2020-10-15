South Jersey First Responders Called To Industrial Accident, Worker's Arm Caught In Machinery

Burlington area police, EMS and firefighters were called to an industrial accident, authorities said.
A worker reportedly got his arm trapped in machine rollers at 200 Richards Road in Burlington, according to initial reports
A tech rescue team had disassembled the machine to free the man about 8 a.m. on Thursday, according to an unconfirmed report.
The victim was being airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden by a medevac helicopter, reports said.
This is a developing news story.
