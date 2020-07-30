Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
South Jersey First Responders Called To Car-Pedestrian Crash

Jon Craig
The intersection of West Broad Street and Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra
The intersection of West Broad Street and Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police, firefighters and EMS crews from Burlington County responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle late Thursday morning, authorities said. 

A peson was reportedly struck at West Broad Street and Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra, according to initial reports. 

The injured pedestrian was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, an unconfirmed report said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

