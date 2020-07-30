South Jersey First Responders Called To Car-Pedestrian Crash

Police, firefighters and EMS crews from Burlington County responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle late Thursday morning, authorities said.

A peson was reportedly struck at West Broad Street and Cinnaminson Avenue in Palmyra, according to initial reports.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden, an unconfirmed report said.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.