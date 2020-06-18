Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burlington Daily Voice serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
South Jersey Firefighters Battle Motor Home Blaze

Jon Craig
Old York Road in Springfield
Old York Road in Springfield Photo Credit: Google Maps

Burlington County firefighters responded to a fully-involved blaze involving a motor home late Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported about 5 p.m. at 1291 Old York Road in Springfield, police said.

The fire was contained to the RV, although there is a slight extension to the house, according to initial, unconfirmed reports. The fire-police strike team was requested.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

