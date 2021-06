Burlington City police say they are investigating a weekend shooting that wounded a bystander.

Two men were fighting after local bars had closed near City Hall Park, police said.

One of the men fired a gunshot about 2:45 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The bullet missed the other man, but bounced off a metal railing before grazing a bystander, police said.

