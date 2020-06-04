Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Shooting Victim Airlifted In Willingboro

Jon Craig
Willingboro Township Police
Willingboro Township Police Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Burlington County early Thursday.

A medivac helicopter airlifted a Willingboro gunshot victim to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden at about 1:40 a.m., according to initial reports.

The shooting happened at 39 Spindletop Lane, where police responded to reports of gunfire. Police arrived to find a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Willingboro police said.

Police did not release the victim's age or identify.

The Burlington County Major Crimes unit arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation. The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No arrests had been made.

This is a developing news story.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES.

