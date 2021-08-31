Contact Us
Breaking News: Memorials Honor Jersey Shore Lifeguard Killed By Lightning
SEEN HIM? South Jersey Man With Distinct Stomach Tattoo Missing Since Sunday

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
Trevon Davis
Trevon Davis Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man missing since Sunday.

Trevon Davis, of Willingboro, was last seen wearing a navy blue Champs Sports uniform shirt and grey shorts. 

His blue Dodge Dart was found in Tabernacle Township in the area of Iricks Causeway Road by Friendship Creek. 

A man matching his description was seen walking with a skateboard in his hand in a wooded area where the vehicle was later recovered.

He wears glasses and has a tattoo on his stomach and one on his chest with the words “CLOUDS AND ANGEL WINGS.”

Trevon is described as a black male, 5’11” tall, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Red Lion Station at 609-852-2282 or the Willingboro Police Department at 609-877-3001 .

Anonymous tips are welcome.

